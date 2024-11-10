B. Riley Expects Stronger Earnings for Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kimball Electronics in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kimball Electronics’ current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I downgraded Kimball Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Kimball Electronics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Sidoti downgraded Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Kimball Electronics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimball Electronics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Kimball Electronics stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. Kimball Electronics has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $514.89 million, a P/E ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $374.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 219,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 77,908 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications.

