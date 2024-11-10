William Blair Has Negative Forecast for BRC FY2025 Earnings

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BRC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for BRC’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital cut BRC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of BRC in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of BRC in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

NYSE:BRCC opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $650.31 million, a PE ratio of -38.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.64. BRC has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $7.14.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.06 million. BRC had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 23.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRCC. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of BRC by 316.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in BRC in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BRC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRC in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 16.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BRC news, Director Evan Hafer sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas E. Davin sold 10,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $41,468.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,392.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Hafer sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,010,884 shares of company stock valued at $12,811,468 over the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

