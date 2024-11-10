Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $59.81. The company has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.59.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.621 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 43,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,488,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,311,000 after acquiring an additional 81,261 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the third quarter valued at $788,000. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

