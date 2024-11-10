Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $4.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.69. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $29.70.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -4.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adverum Biotechnologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADVM. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,755,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $5,892,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 617,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 259,191 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 10,419.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 30,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

