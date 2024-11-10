Research Analysts Set Expectations for CLDX FY2028 Earnings

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their FY2028 earnings estimates for Celldex Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Celldex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.50) per share.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.41% and a negative net margin of 1,544.32%. The business had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million.

Several other research firms have also commented on CLDX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.60. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.43 and a 52 week high of $53.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Novo Holdings A S grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 963,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,755,000 after acquiring an additional 113,663 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 631.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,087,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,915 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,796,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,374,000 after acquiring an additional 380,319 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period.

About Celldex Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.