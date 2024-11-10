Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Enpro Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NPO stock opened at $163.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Enpro has a twelve month low of $116.43 and a twelve month high of $176.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64 and a beta of 1.41.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.13). Enpro had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enpro will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Enpro

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enpro in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enpro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Enpro by 168.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Enpro by 357.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Enpro by 24.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

