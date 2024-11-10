Ternium (NYSE:TX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Ternium Price Performance

Shares of TX stock opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. Ternium has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $44.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 88.60, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.92 and its 200-day moving average is $37.02.

Get Ternium alerts:

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Ternium had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Ternium’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ternium will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ternium

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,100.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TX. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Ternium by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 3,152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ternium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Ternium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Ternium in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 11.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ternium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.