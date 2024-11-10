The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
The InterGroup Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ INTG opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.32. The InterGroup has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average of $19.01.
The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The financial services provider reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.43 million during the quarter.
The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.
