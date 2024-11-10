The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

The InterGroup Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTG opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.32. The InterGroup has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average of $19.01.

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The financial services provider reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.43 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The InterGroup

About The InterGroup

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The InterGroup stock. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The InterGroup Co. ( NASDAQ:INTG Free Report ) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,302 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 15.64% of The InterGroup worth $5,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

