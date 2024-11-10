FY2026 EPS Forecast for Teck Resources Decreased by Analyst

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2024

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCKFree Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teck Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $2.46 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.51.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup upgraded Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities upgraded Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Paradigm Capital upgraded Teck Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TCK

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Teck Resources (TSE:TCK)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.