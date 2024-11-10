Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $103.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.38. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $69.23 and a fifty-two week high of $147.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.23. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 4,350 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $591,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,704.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,363,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $588,977,000 after acquiring an additional 128,393 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 13.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 52.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 741.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 27,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 24,454 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 696,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,505,000 after buying an additional 42,897 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

