DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Lowered to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BOOM. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of DMC Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Get DMC Global alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BOOM

DMC Global Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $185.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.15. DMC Global has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $19.73.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.00 million. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DMC Global will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DMC Global

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DMC Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in DMC Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 1,245.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 25.7% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in DMC Global by 68.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DMC Global

(Get Free Report)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.