Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Friday, September 20th.
Heidrick & Struggles International Price Performance
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $282.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.65 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is 32.43%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 9,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.9% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.
Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
