TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:TAC opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.30. TransAlta has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in TransAlta by 1,381.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

