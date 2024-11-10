HC Wainwright Has Bearish Forecast for DNLI FY2027 Earnings

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Denali Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will earn $1.68 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.69. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Denali Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.53) per share.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share.
Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $31.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.56. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $32.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.40.
In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $1,107,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,529,495.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 40,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $1,107,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,529,495.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $870,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,656.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $861,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 250,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 6.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 138,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after buying an additional 8,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 24,767 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.
