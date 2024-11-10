Q1 Earnings Forecast for OTCMKTS:OTCM Issued By Sidoti Csr

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for OTC Markets Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 7th. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Mccarthy expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for OTC Markets Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for OTC Markets Group’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $27.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.06 million. OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 75.89%.

OTC Markets Group Trading Up 0.5 %

OTC Markets Group Announces Dividend

OTCM stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. OTC Markets Group has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $62.00. The stock has a market cap of $622.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.90 and its 200 day moving average is $49.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.14%.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.

