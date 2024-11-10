Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on Vishay Precision Group from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group Price Performance

Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 4.41. Vishay Precision Group has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $35.98. The company has a market capitalization of $299.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $75.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vishay Precision Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VPG. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the third quarter valued at $66,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the first quarter worth about $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.