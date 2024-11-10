Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
Willis Lease Finance Stock Down 13.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ WLFC opened at $201.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.51. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Willis Lease Finance has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $235.43.
Willis Lease Finance Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.09%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Willis Lease Finance
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Willis Lease Finance
Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.
