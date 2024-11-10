Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Down 13.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WLFC opened at $201.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.51. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Willis Lease Finance has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $235.43.

Willis Lease Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Willis Lease Finance

In other Willis Lease Finance news, insider Robert J. Keady sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $59,722.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,340.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Robert J. Keady sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $59,722.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,340.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total value of $190,261.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,723.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 37,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,010,894. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

