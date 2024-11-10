StockNews.com Downgrades Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of MCRI opened at $82.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.73. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1 year low of $61.96 and a 1 year high of $83.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.28.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $137.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.50 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 16.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 376.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 67,833 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter worth $3,307,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 17.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 313,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,371,000 after purchasing an additional 46,323 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter worth $2,822,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the third quarter worth $1,868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

