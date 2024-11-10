LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LMAT. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.57.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $104.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.41. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $47.72 and a 1-year high of $104.81. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.97, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.89.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 19.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director David B. Roberts sold 3,063 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $251,380.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,335.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 264,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,740,000 after buying an additional 90,573 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,443,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth $3,900,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 554.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 55,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 47,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,978,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $183,769,000 after purchasing an additional 36,850 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

