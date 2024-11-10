What is Atb Cap Markets’ Estimate for Cargojet Q4 Earnings?

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cargojet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.88. The consensus estimate for Cargojet’s current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.72 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CJT. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$154.00 to C$158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$165.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$176.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$159.00.

Cargojet Price Performance

CJT stock opened at C$138.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.26 and a beta of 0.91. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$82.22 and a 52-week high of C$144.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$133.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$127.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C($1.15). The business had revenue of C$230.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.77 million. Cargojet had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%.

Cargojet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is presently -147.37%.

Cargojet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Articles

