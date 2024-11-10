Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KURA. StockNews.com downgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised shares of Kura Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Shares of KURA opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.00. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 14.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $24.17.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.04. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology in the first quarter worth about $507,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,731,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,653,000 after acquiring an additional 577,732 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,065,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,726,000 after purchasing an additional 28,212 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 64.4% during the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 825,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,992,000 after purchasing an additional 323,303 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,386,000 after acquiring an additional 302,000 shares during the last quarter.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

