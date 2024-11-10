Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target Raised to $126.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Qualys from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.80.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $153.99 on Wednesday. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $119.17 and a fifty-two week high of $206.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.10 and a 200-day moving average of $136.10.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.23. Qualys had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $153.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qualys will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $164,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,885,508.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $165,446.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,830,273.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $164,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,885,508.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,140 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Qualys by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,839,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,748,000 after acquiring an additional 83,504 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Qualys by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 926,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,966,000 after purchasing an additional 117,079 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,607,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,663,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 372,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,095,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Further Reading

