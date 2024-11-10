Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KYMR. B. Riley increased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Leerink Partnrs raised Kymera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $50.95 on Wednesday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $53.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.16.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.01. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pamela Esposito sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $651,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Pamela Esposito sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $651,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $245,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 18.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,332,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,548,000 after acquiring an additional 996,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,767,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,635,000 after purchasing an additional 769,486 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 19.6% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,027,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,691,000 after buying an additional 496,400 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 85.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 797,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,754,000 after buying an additional 368,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $6,669,000.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

