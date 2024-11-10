RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $98.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

RCI Hospitality Trading Up 0.2 %

RICK stock opened at $49.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.24. RCI Hospitality has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $69.40. The stock has a market cap of $445.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.10 and a beta of 1.56.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $76.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.79 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.76%. RCI Hospitality’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

RCI Hospitality Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in RCI Hospitality by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 502,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. raised its stake in RCI Hospitality by 23.5% in the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 460,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,080,000 after purchasing an additional 87,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in RCI Hospitality by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in RCI Hospitality by 24.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in RCI Hospitality by 14.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Further Reading

