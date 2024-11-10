Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target Raised to $108.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $120.06 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $111.20 and a one year high of $131.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.30. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.

Institutional Trading of Expeditors International of Washington

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 210,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,624,000 after acquiring an additional 70,174 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,010,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter valued at about $1,685,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 15.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 30,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

