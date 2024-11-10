Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RHP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.17.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RHP

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 1.1 %

RHP stock opened at $112.50 on Wednesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $90.94 and a 12 month high of $122.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.42 and its 200 day moving average is $103.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $549.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.93 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 61.94% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 78.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $96,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,843.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ryman Hospitality Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,777,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.9% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 20,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 29.7% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Get Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.