Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $380.00 to $400.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Corpay traded as high as $368.12 and last traded at $368.00, with a volume of 44974 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $346.50.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CPAY. Wolfe Research raised shares of Corpay from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Corpay from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Corpay from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Corpay from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.79.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corpay during the first quarter worth about $2,431,089,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,429,445,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Corpay during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,355,377,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Corpay during the first quarter valued at approximately $553,667,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Corpay during the first quarter worth approximately $553,279,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $325.93 and a 200-day moving average of $296.50.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $975.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.84 million. Corpay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 38.93%. Corpay’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

