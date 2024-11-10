CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $39.00. The stock had previously closed at $33.36, but opened at $37.75. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. CarGurus shares last traded at $35.58, with a volume of 165,311 shares traded.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CARG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CarGurus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $26.50 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.59.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $713,261.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 480,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,619,722.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $102,857.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 205,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,053,633.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $713,261.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 480,583 shares in the company, valued at $13,619,722.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,065 shares of company stock worth $1,823,794. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CarGurus in the third quarter valued at approximately $673,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter worth about $1,072,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CarGurus by 46.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in CarGurus by 34.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.25 and its 200-day moving average is $26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. CarGurus had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $218.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.85 million. Research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

