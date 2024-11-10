Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.40.

A number of research firms have commented on CELH. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Celsius from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $2,454,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,812,490 shares in the company, valued at $59,449,672. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the second quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Celsius by 3,116.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELH opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. Celsius has a 52 week low of $27.78 and a 52 week high of $99.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.86.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

