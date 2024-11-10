Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $300.00. The stock had previously closed at $250.47, but opened at $350.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Sezzle shares last traded at $375.00, with a volume of 45,688 shares traded.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

In other Sezzle news, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 29,924 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total value of $3,639,057.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,800,162.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 29,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total transaction of $3,639,057.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 269,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,800,162.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Amin Sabzivand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $308,355.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,633,010.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 160,989 shares of company stock valued at $22,207,483 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEZL. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Sezzle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle during the third quarter worth $165,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Sezzle in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the 3rd quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.55 and a beta of 8.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.80.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.33. Sezzle had a return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $55.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sezzle Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

