Kingstone Companies (KINS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Kingstone Companies to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Kingstone Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.600 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 1.000-1.300 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.80 million. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect Kingstone Companies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Kingstone Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Kingstone Companies stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $128.19 million, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.12. Kingstone Companies has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $12.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Kingstone Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.