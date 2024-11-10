Peraso (PRSO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Peraso to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Peraso has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.64). Peraso had a negative net margin of 119.82% and a negative return on equity of 242.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. On average, analysts expect Peraso to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Peraso alerts:

Peraso Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRSO opened at $1.00 on Friday. Peraso has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $15.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Peraso in a report on Monday, September 30th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Peraso

Peraso Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peraso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peraso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.