Lincoln Educational Services (LINC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 11th. Analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $102.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.60 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 10.38%. On average, analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LINC stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $509.98 million, a P/E ratio of 62.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.12. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $16.24.

In other news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $27,330.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 874,140 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,645.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $490,481 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LINC. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Friday, September 20th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Educational Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

