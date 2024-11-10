Fractyl Health (GUTS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Fractyl Health to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Fractyl Health to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:GUTS opened at $2.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average is $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a current ratio of 7.46. Fractyl Health has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

In other Fractyl Health news, insider Jay David Caplan sold 65,000 shares of Fractyl Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $188,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,403.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Fractyl Health, Inc, a metabolic therapeutics company, develops therapies for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D) and obesity. The company develops Revita DMR System (Revita), an outpatient procedural therapy designed to durably modify duodenal dysfunction, a pathologic consequence of a high fat and high sugar diet, which can initiate T2D and obesity in humans.

