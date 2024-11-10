Metallus (NYSE:MTUS) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.96, but opened at $14.93. Metallus shares last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 50,865 shares trading hands.

Metallus Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $682.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.62.

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.37 million. Metallus had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Metallus Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metallus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new position in Metallus in the third quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Metallus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metallus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $942,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Metallus in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

