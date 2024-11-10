Smart Sand (SND) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Smart Sand to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.15 million. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect Smart Sand to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Smart Sand Stock Performance

Shares of SND stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. The company has a market cap of $104.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Smart Sand has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $2.52.

Smart Sand Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Smart Sand from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Christopher M. Green sold 33,000 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $64,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,352 shares in the company, valued at $90,849.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac and industrial sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides proppant logistics services; and wellsite storage solutions through SmartSystems products and services.

