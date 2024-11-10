Smart Sand (SND) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Smart Sand to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.15 million. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect Smart Sand to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Smart Sand Stock Performance
Shares of SND stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. The company has a market cap of $104.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Smart Sand has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $2.52.
Smart Sand Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Smart Sand from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SND
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, VP Christopher M. Green sold 33,000 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $64,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,352 shares in the company, valued at $90,849.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Smart Sand
Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac and industrial sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides proppant logistics services; and wellsite storage solutions through SmartSystems products and services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Smart Sand
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Trump’s Return: Which Sectors Will Benefit Most?
Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.