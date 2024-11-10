Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 127.29% and a negative return on equity of 57.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Arcadia Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of RKDA opened at $4.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.27. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RKDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

