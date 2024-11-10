Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 127.29% and a negative return on equity of 57.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Arcadia Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of RKDA opened at $4.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.27. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Report on Arcadia Biosciences
Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Arcadia Biosciences
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Trump’s Return: Which Sectors Will Benefit Most?
Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.