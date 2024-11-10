StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $64.85, but opened at $60.03. StepStone Group shares last traded at $65.98, with a volume of 77,241 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on StepStone Group from $51.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays raised their price target on StepStone Group from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.71.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on StepStone Group

StepStone Group Price Performance

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 89.51 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StepStone Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STEP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,115,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,185,000 after purchasing an additional 225,201 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in StepStone Group by 150.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 850,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,396,000 after buying an additional 510,283 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 800,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,753,000 after acquiring an additional 60,339 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 608,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 43.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 417,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,746,000 after acquiring an additional 126,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.