ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $58.38, but opened at $61.58. ANI Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $60.38, with a volume of 39,524 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1,005.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,079 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,651,000 after acquiring an additional 209,272 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,670,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 149.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 186,179 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,107,000 after acquiring an additional 111,613 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,686,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 99,831 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 49,717 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

