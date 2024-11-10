Rosenblatt Securities Upgrades ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) to Buy

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $6.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ADTRAN currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

ADTRAN Price Performance

Institutional Trading of ADTRAN

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.20. ADTRAN has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $8.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 25.0% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,740,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,774 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,631,848 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,809 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,241,000 after purchasing an additional 817,762 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,447,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 8,824.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,549,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after buying an additional 1,532,257 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

