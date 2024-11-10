ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Hovde Group raised shares of ACNB from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

ACNB Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ACNB stock opened at $47.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. ACNB has a twelve month low of $30.24 and a twelve month high of $50.72. The stock has a market cap of $406.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.61.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $34.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 million. ACNB had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that ACNB will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACNB Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACNB

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ACNB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACNB in the third quarter valued at $547,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in ACNB during the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ACNB during the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ACNB by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. 32.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

