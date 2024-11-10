Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $15.55, but opened at $13.80. Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 78,421 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.38 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 28.44% and a negative return on equity of 24.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YMAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Insider Activity at Y-mAbs Therapeutics

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $875,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,763.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $875,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,763.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joris Wilms sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,514. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,100. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 89,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $689.94 million, a P/E ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.16.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

