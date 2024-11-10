Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ACRS

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $2.64 on Thursday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $5.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.26.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 136.65% and a negative return on equity of 39.26%. On average, analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 187.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 332,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 216,826 shares during the period. BML Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 9.7% in the third quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 14,250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,866 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $214,000. Trium Capital LLP boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 1,912,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 20,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.