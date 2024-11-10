Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.43, but opened at $30.48. Onestream shares last traded at $31.74, with a volume of 156,503 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OS. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Onestream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Onestream from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Onestream in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Onestream from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Onestream in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Onestream Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Onestream

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OS. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onestream in the third quarter worth about $67,746,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Onestream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,017,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new position in Onestream in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,780,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Onestream during the third quarter worth approximately $3,051,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Onestream during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,412,000.

About Onestream

OneStream, Inc develops corporate performance management software solutions primarily to perform financial statement consolidation and planning and budgeting. Its solutions include financial close and consolidation that streamlines financial processes with capabilities designed to automate tasks and manage the complexity and standards of financial reporting and consolidation; financial and operational planning and analysis that enables financial and operational planning, budgeting, forecasting, and results analysis for individual business functions and the synchronization of plans across the entire organization; and financial and operational reporting that provides end-to-end visibility of analytics and key metrics to various stakeholders, including executives, Finance professionals, line-of-business leaders, and other business partners.

