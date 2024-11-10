Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $64.15, but opened at $57.69. Tidewater shares last traded at $55.61, with a volume of 402,714 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on TDW shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tidewater from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tidewater currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.25.

Tidewater Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.76 and its 200 day moving average is $86.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Tidewater announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $13.90 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 0.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Tidewater

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 17.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,981,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the first quarter valued at $5,658,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Tidewater by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Tidewater in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,241,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

