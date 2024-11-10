CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.63, but opened at $12.70. CompoSecure shares last traded at $14.17, with a volume of 1,165,394 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMPO shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Compass Point raised their price target on CompoSecure from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CompoSecure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark raised their target price on CompoSecure from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CompoSecure from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.07.

CompoSecure Stock Down 10.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Gregoire Maes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 762,009 shares in the company, valued at $8,412,579.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CompoSecure news, COO Gregoire Maes sold 50,000 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 762,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,412,579.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michele Logan sold 10,017,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $75,635,771.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,043,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,427,066. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,867,586 shares of company stock worth $82,870,442. Company insiders own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in CompoSecure by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 486,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 289,451 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the third quarter valued at about $3,766,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in CompoSecure by 40.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 557,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 161,333 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CompoSecure by 165.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 130,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in CompoSecure by 87.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 103,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 48,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

