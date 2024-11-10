Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Acacia Research Stock Performance

Shares of Acacia Research stock opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97. The company has a market cap of $470.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Acacia Research has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $5.74.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Acacia Research had a net margin of 44.42% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $25.84 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Acacia Research

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACTG. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 497,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Acacia Research by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,510,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Acacia Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Acacia is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: ACTG) company that is focused on acquiring and operating businesses across the industrial, energy and technology sectors where it believes it can leverage its expertise, significant capital base, and deep industry relationships to drive value. Acacia evaluates opportunities based on the attractiveness of the underlying cash flows, without regard to a specific investment horizon.

