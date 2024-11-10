Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.
Acacia Research Stock Performance
Shares of Acacia Research stock opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97. The company has a market cap of $470.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Acacia Research has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $5.74.
Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Acacia Research had a net margin of 44.42% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $25.84 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Acacia Research
Acacia is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: ACTG) company that is focused on acquiring and operating businesses across the industrial, energy and technology sectors where it believes it can leverage its expertise, significant capital base, and deep industry relationships to drive value. Acacia evaluates opportunities based on the attractiveness of the underlying cash flows, without regard to a specific investment horizon.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Acacia Research
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Trump’s Return: Which Sectors Will Benefit Most?
Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.