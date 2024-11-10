Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $63.51, but opened at $67.58. Victory Capital shares last traded at $64.13, with a volume of 21,653 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VCTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $59.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Victory Capital Trading Up 4.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.02 and a 200 day moving average of $52.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $219.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.82 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 27.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victory Capital

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 486.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 53.2% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 367.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 157.9% in the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 50.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

See Also

