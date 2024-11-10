Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Price Target Raised to $106.00

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Arcellx from $83.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Arcellx from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcellx in a report on Monday, September 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $103.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.02. Arcellx has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $106.24.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $27.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 million. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 37.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcellx will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 21,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $1,542,166.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,851.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 21,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $1,542,166.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,851.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $1,165,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,502.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,556 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,845 over the last 90 days. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arcellx by 21.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arcellx during the second quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Arcellx by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Arcellx by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arcellx by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

