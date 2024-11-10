StockNews.com Downgrades Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Adicet Bio from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adicet Bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of Adicet Bio stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.81. Adicet Bio has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $3.77.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adicet Bio will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACET. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Adicet Bio by 85.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,503 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 44.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,512,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 463,600 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at about $2,906,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 205.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 729,750 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

